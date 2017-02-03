'Wayne's World' at 25: Special Screenings

It began on SNL and blossomed into a film phenomenon: "Wayne's World" is 25 in 2017, and theaters across the nation will host a screening of the movie on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and Wednesday, Feb. 8. A film character rises to lofty legendary status when the movie-going public can recall, many years later, a distinctive trait or a catchphrase that made the character stand out. Bet, when it comes to Wayne Marshall of "Wayne's World," and his best bud Garth Algar, you have a slew of references at the ready, from Wayne's easygoing catchphrases to the songs he dug to his hometown to where he recorded his public-access show .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.