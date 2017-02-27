Wayne's Basement, Pop Up Shops, and Photography Group Show at First Fridays on March 3
Visit Wayne's Basement located at 5 E. Galena Blvd. during First Fridays, a night of art, music, theater, and fun in downtown Aurora. David Lewis If you missed sitting on Wayne's couch, the replica basement from Wayne's World is open again on First Fridays in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|20 hr
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|21 hr
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Sun
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Ashley B
|56
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC