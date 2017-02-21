Two charged in armed robbery of Auror...

Two charged in armed robbery of Aurora woman

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Daily Herald

A man and a woman from Sheridan, Illinois, face felony charges in connection with the January armed robbery of a 46-year-old Aurora woman in the parking lot of a strip mall on the city's west side, Aurora police said Tuesday. Edwin Alequin, 37, and Nicole Barkes, 29, both of the 200 block of Grant Street, are each charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a credit card.

