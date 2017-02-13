Tia Carrere "parties on" for...

Wayne's World , the iconic 1990s movie comedy starring Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar respectively, turns 25 on Tuesday, and Tia Carrere, who played Wayne's girlfriend Cassandra, was among those heading to the city of Aurora, Illinois, where the film is set, for a number of events this month marking the anniversary. Carrere, who starred in the original film, as well as its 1993 sequel, says she turned down a potential role on the hit TV series Baywatch so she could play Cassandra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southeast Georgia Today.