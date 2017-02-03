Switchback to perform benefit concert at Rosary High School
Internationally-renowned band Switchback will perform a benefit concert "Traveling Down An Irish Road" at Rosary High School in Aurora. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the auditorium, 901 N. Edgelawn Drive.
