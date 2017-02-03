Switchback to perform at Rosary High School in Aurora

AURORA – Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with a concert by the internationally-renowned band Switchback at Rosary High School in Aurora. The concert theme is "Traveling Down an Irish Road," and it will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Rosary High School Auditorium, 901 N. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.