Switchback to perform at Rosary High School in Aurora
AURORA – Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with a concert by the internationally-renowned band Switchback at Rosary High School in Aurora. The concert theme is "Traveling Down an Irish Road," and it will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Rosary High School Auditorium, 901 N. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Mar8209
|55
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Mon
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan '17
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec '16
|lol
|6
