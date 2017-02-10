State's Attorney's complaint line open for Feb. 28 primary and April 4 election
Kane County voters who observe or experience voting problems or irregularities during the upcoming consolidated primary and consolidated election should call the Kane County State's Attorney's Office to report the problems. The Election Complaint Line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for the consolidated election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10)
|19 hr
|Jack Mehoff
|28
|i still love you (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Jack Mehoff
|2
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|19 hr
|Scooter
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Mar8209
|55
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan '17
|lol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC