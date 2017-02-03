Rosary to host Fine Arts Dinner Theat...

Rosary to host Fine Arts Dinner Theatre Feb. 18

Enjoy an evening of dining and entertainment at Rosary High School's annual Fine Arts Dinner Theatre Saturday, Feb. 18, at the school, 901 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. The show, with the theme, "An Evening with Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken," features performances from Rosary alumnae, current students, choirs and orchestras, Marmion alumni and the Marmion Men's Choir.

