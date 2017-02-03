Rosary High School to host formal dress sale

High school girls looking to buy dresses for upcoming formal events such as prom, military ball or "Salute to Youth" are invited to a consignment dress sale, hosted by Rosary High School's Parents Auxiliary, on Feb. 15, 16 and 26 at the school, 901 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. "This is a great opportunity for girls and their mothers to find that fairy tale gown for their upcoming events," said Ruth Wenzel of the Parents Auxiliary.

