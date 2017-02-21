Police seek suspect in Fox Valley mal...

Police seek suspect in Fox Valley mall cosmetics theft

Wednesday

Police on Wednesday released photos of a man they believe stole a "significant" amount of cosmetics from a store at the Fox Valley Mall. Anyone with information should contact Aurora police at 630-256-5500, Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000, or submit a tip via the department's "My PD" app.

