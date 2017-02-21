Police seek suspect in Fox Valley mall cosmetics theft
Police on Wednesday released photos of a man they believe stole a "significant" amount of cosmetics from a store at the Fox Valley Mall. Anyone with information should contact Aurora police at 630-256-5500, Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000, or submit a tip via the department's "My PD" app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Ashley B
|56
|Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10)
|Feb 10
|Jack Mehoff
|28
|i still love you (Sep '15)
|Feb 10
|Jack Mehoff
|2
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|Feb 10
|Scooter
|1
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC