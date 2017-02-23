Police: Man charged with Aurora burglary trying to replenish money lost gambling
Police say a 21-year-old Lisle man broke into a downtown Aurora restaurant early Thursday morning to replenish money he lost gambling. Kurt Madridejos, 21, of Lisle, is charged with class 2 felony burglary and has bond call Friday morning, according to police.
