Police: Aurora man stole minivan from Naperville hospital

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Luis J. Espinoza, 21, of Aurora, is accused of stealing a car Saturday from Edward Hospital in Naperville and has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated driving while license revoked and criminal damage to property. A 21-year-old Aurora man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle from Edward Hospital in Naperville.

