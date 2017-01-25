Picnic shelter reservations begin in North Aurora
NORTH AURORA – The Fox Valley Park District has started accepting picnic shelter reservations for dates between May 1 and Oct. 22 from groups of 25 or more. The district features 13 picnic shelters throughout its park system in North Aurora, Aurora and Montgomery, according to a news release.
