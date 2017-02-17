Oswego trivia night to benefit Habitat for Humanity

This Habitat for Humanity home in Aurora is a model for Faith Build 2017, a home to be built in Aurora by 30 churches in Kane, Kendall and DuPage county. To benefit the project, Oswego Presbyterian Church will host a Trivia Night contest on Saturday, Feb. 25. Oswego Presbyterian Church will host a Trivia Night to benefit Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the church, 1976 Route 25 in Oswego.

