Olive Garden fundraiser at Aurora's Harkness Center Feb. 21

Olive Garden-Oswego will provide a delicious spaghetti and meatball dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Harkness Family Center, 60 S. Fourth St., Aurora. The Kiwanis Club of Aurora, Communities In Schools , and the Olive Garden Restaurant-Oswego are teaming up from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the John R. Harkness Family Center, 60 S. Fourth St., Aurora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.