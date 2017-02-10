New name for Dreyer will take some getting used to
As the name Dreyer is slowly phased out this year as part of the rebranding of Advocate Dreyer to Advocate Medical Group, a large big banner went up recently at the former Dreyer Clinic in Aurora's Fox Valley Villages area.
