New Aurora senior living center calle...

New Aurora senior living center called 'a gem'

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

As far as rising from the ashes goes, the new Aurora St. Charles Senior Living center is a prime example. The building, built in 1932 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2010, was all but left for dead a little more than a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI Jan 21 sorry I cheated o... 2
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Jan 3 Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec '16 lol 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC