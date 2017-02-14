Memory Cafe in Batavia to serve friendship and support to people facing Alzheimer's
BATAVIA – The Memory Cafe Fox Valley meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 in Batavia will mark the beginning of the group's second year. Since February 2016, the monthly gatherings have become an important part of the lives of those who attend, according to a news release.
