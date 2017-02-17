Memory Cafe Fox Valley to meet Wednesday

Read more: Daily Herald

The Memory Café Fox Valley meeting on Feb. 22 will mark the beginning of the group's second year. A memory cafe is an informal social gathering where people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease or other forms of memory loss can connect with others in similar situations.

