Learn how to be a storm spotter at Feb. 22 training session
Weather spotters will be trained to provide local conditions, such as hail size, wind speed, tornado development, and local damage, to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service is offering the community an opportunity to become a weather spotter with free SKYWARN spotter training.
