Learn about managing concussions, orthotics at sports-meds workshop

Concussions and orthotics will be topics at Aurora University's 13th annual "Current Trends in Sports Medicine" workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, in the university banquet hall at Alumni Hall, 1410 Marseillaise Place in Aurora. At 8 a.m., "Concussions 2017: Where Are We Now? Prevention, Diagnostic, Treatment" will be copresented by Dr. Marc P. Hilgers, associate medical director for sports medicine, Advocate Medical Group; and Catherine E. Wilmington, physical therapist, Advocate Medical Group.

