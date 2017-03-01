Lawsuit filed in 2016 DUI crash in Aurora that killed girl, 9
A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against a man accused of driving intoxicated and killing a 9-year-old girl in Aurora last October. John Jonak, the father of Katelyn Jonak, of Aurora, filed the lawsuit in Kane County against Anthony S. Potochney, 25, of the 900 block of North Avenue, Aurora, according to court records.
