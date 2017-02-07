Judge to discuss 'Worries of the World Wide Web' Feb. 15
The West Aurora Concerned Citizens neighborhood group meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Orchard Valley Restaurant, 2411 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora. Guest speaker will be Associate Judge Rene Cruz who presides over the Family Court of the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Kane County discussing "Worries of the World Wide Web," a program designed for students/parents regarding the possibly devastating results involved with sexting, harassment, cyberbullying and other crimes that occur on the internet, social media, apps and cellphones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|Mar8209
|55
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Mon
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan '17
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec '16
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC