Judge to discuss 'Worries of the World Wide Web' Feb. 15

The West Aurora Concerned Citizens neighborhood group meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Orchard Valley Restaurant, 2411 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora. Guest speaker will be Associate Judge Rene Cruz who presides over the Family Court of the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Kane County discussing "Worries of the World Wide Web," a program designed for students/parents regarding the possibly devastating results involved with sexting, harassment, cyberbullying and other crimes that occur on the internet, social media, apps and cellphones.

