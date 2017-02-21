Home struck by gunfire on Aurora's Ea...

Home struck by gunfire on Aurora's East Side

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

At about 9:55 p.m. Sunday, the home, on the 200 block of Bevier Place, was struck several times causing an estimated $150 in damage, police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said in an email. It appears the shots may have been fired by a male standing by someone else at Clark and Bevier, Ferrelli said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Feb 18 Ashley B 56
i.c.e. Feb 17 Dave 1
Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10) Feb 10 Jack Mehoff 28
i still love you (Sep '15) Feb 10 Jack Mehoff 2
News Oswego residents work with police to stop graff... Feb 10 Scooter 1
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Feb 6 Captain Dingdong 2
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan '17 lol 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC