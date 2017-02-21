Home struck by gunfire on Aurora's East Side
At about 9:55 p.m. Sunday, the home, on the 200 block of Bevier Place, was struck several times causing an estimated $150 in damage, police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said in an email. It appears the shots may have been fired by a male standing by someone else at Clark and Bevier, Ferrelli said.
