Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra to host annual 'Children's Concert'

Kids have the opportunity to conduct a symphony orchestra at the Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra's sixth annual Children's Concert set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aurora. At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, the Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra, directed by James Yarbrough, will once again offer its popular "Children's Concert."

