Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra to host annual 'Children's Concert'
Kids have the opportunity to conduct a symphony orchestra at the Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra's sixth annual Children's Concert set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aurora. At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, the Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra, directed by James Yarbrough, will once again offer its popular "Children's Concert."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10)
|Feb 10
|Jack Mehoff
|28
|i still love you (Sep '15)
|Feb 10
|Jack Mehoff
|2
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|Feb 10
|Scooter
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Mar8209
|55
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan '17
|lol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC