Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra to ...

Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra to host annual 'Children's Concert'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Kids have the opportunity to conduct a symphony orchestra at the Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra's sixth annual Children's Concert set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aurora. At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, the Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra, directed by James Yarbrough, will once again offer its popular "Children's Concert."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10) Feb 10 Jack Mehoff 28
i still love you (Sep '15) Feb 10 Jack Mehoff 2
News Oswego residents work with police to stop graff... Feb 10 Scooter 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Feb 7 Mar8209 55
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Feb 6 Captain Dingdong 2
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan '17 lol 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,900 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC