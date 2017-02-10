Fox Valley Philharmonic offers Children's Concert
Children can sign up to take a turn at directing the orchestra at Fox Valley Philharmonic's Children's Concert. Fox Valley Philharmonic orchestra will offer a free Children's Concert this month that is designed to be both entertaining and educational.
