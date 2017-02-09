Fitness Fun Fair gets kids moving
At the Fox Valley Park District 's annual Fitness Fun Fair for Kids, children will have opportunities to take part in healthy activities designed to get them moving and exercising. The fitness fair is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail Road, Aurora.
