Farnsworth Avenue project at I-88 to shift traffic
AURORA – Bridge construction will resume at the start of March on the Farnsworth Avenue Interchange Project on the Interstate 88 Reagan Memorial Tollway in Aurora. Farnsworth Avenue traffic in both directions will be shifted onto the newly constructed portion of the bridge to allow for the removal and construction of the other half.
