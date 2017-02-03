David Axelrod to discuss 'From Obama to Trump: American Politics Today' Feb. 9

"From Obama to Trump: American Politics Today" will be explored by David Axelrod, author, broadcaster and political strategist, at Aurora University on Thursday, Feb. 9. Axelrod will appear at 7:30 p.m. in the university's Town Square series at Crimi Auditorium in the Institute for Collaboration, 1347 Prairie St. in Aurora. The public is invited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.