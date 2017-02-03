David Axelrod to discuss 'From Obama to Trump: American Politics Today' Feb. 9
"From Obama to Trump: American Politics Today" will be explored by David Axelrod, author, broadcaster and political strategist, at Aurora University on Thursday, Feb. 9. Axelrod will appear at 7:30 p.m. in the university's Town Square series at Crimi Auditorium in the Institute for Collaboration, 1347 Prairie St. in Aurora. The public is invited.
