DAR installs Little Free Library at Aurora Vets Center
As part of the National Salute to Veteran Patients, the Aurora Vet Center is hosting a grand opening/ribbon cutting for a new Little Free Library at the center at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 750 Shoreline Drive, Aurora. The new Little Free Library was installed by the Daughters of the American Revolution Aurora Chapter Literacy Promotion Committee, spearheaded by Laurie Sutherland.
