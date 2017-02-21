Couple charged with armed robbery in ...

Couple charged with armed robbery in Aurora

Charges have been filed against a Sheridan couple following the armed robbery of an Aurora woman last month in the parking lot of an Aurora strip mall. Edwin Alequin, 37, and Nicole Barkes, 29, both from the 200 block of Grant Street, Sheridan, are each charged with armed robbery, a Class-X felony and unlawful use of a credit card, a Class-4 felony.

