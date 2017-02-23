Batavia police reports
The police report stated that the damage occurred between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Valentine's Day. • Ryan W. Webb, 26, of the 900 block of Barclay Court, Batavia, was arrested Feb. 16 on a Batavia Police Department warrant for failure to appear connected to driving with a suspended license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Sun
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Ashley B
|56
|Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10)
|Feb 10
|Jack Mehoff
|28
|i still love you (Sep '15)
|Feb 10
|Jack Mehoff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC