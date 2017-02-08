Aurora woman charged with drug-induced homicide

A 29-year-old Aurora woman has been charged with drug-induced homicide in connection with an Oswego man's fatal heroin overdose in 2014. Charging documents filed in Kendall County Circuit Court allege that on Aug. 23, 2014, Stevi Myerscough of Aurora delivered heroin to Chester Secor, 44, Oswego, and that Secor died as a result of using the heroin.

