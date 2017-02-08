Aurora woman charged with drug-induce...

Aurora woman charged with drug-induced homicide

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A 29-year-old Aurora woman has been charged with drug-induced homicide in connection with an Oswego man's fatal heroin overdose in 2014. Charging documents filed in Kendall County Circuit Court allege that on Aug. 23, 2014, Stevi Myerscough of Aurora delivered heroin to Chester Secor, 44, Oswego, and that Secor died as a result of using the heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) 18 hr Mar8209 55
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Mon Captain Dingdong 2
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Jan '17 Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan '17 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec '16 lol 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC