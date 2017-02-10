Aurora police arrest man hiding in crawl space after 2 chases in city
Aurora police said they took a 24-year-old Aurora man into custody Friday morning after he led police on a second pursuit in about 14 hours. The man, Deandre O. Mitchell, has a history of running from police and was wanted on numerous warrants, police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said in an email.
