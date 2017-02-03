Aurora museum to host Naperville native, 'book surgeon' sculptor
"Totem 2010," a Brian Dettmer sculpture of carved books and pages, is on permanent display at Aurora University's Phillips Library. Naperville native Brian Dettmer, the "book surgeon," will lecture and exhibit his sculptures carved from books from Feb. 7 to April 28 at Aurora University.
