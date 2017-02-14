Aurora Methodists set craft supplies garage sale
"A to Z Craft Supplies Garage Sale" will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St. in Aurora. Buyers and sellers are invited.
