Aurora mayoral hopefuls promote connections, solutions, experience, vision
Four candidates running for mayor of Aurora each say they're uniquely qualified to be the top elected official and chief executive of the second-largest city in the state. The field includes two longtime aldermen, the city's assistant chief of staff and a state representative, all of whom say they have the experience and qualifications to move the city forward.
