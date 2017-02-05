Aurora, Illinois Is Celebrating The 2...

Aurora, Illinois Is Celebrating The 25th Anniversary Of Wayne's World In A Big Way

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Neatorama

In fact, Aurora is celebrating Wayne's World for six months straight, starting in February and ending on the fourth of July with the largest mass headbanging session ever- to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", naturally. The event started off on February 3rd at First Fridays, "a monthly celebration of art, music, and culture" where guests were encouraged to wear their Wayniest and Garthiest attire for some righteous fun, including: Santori Public Library, 101 S. River St., is open with several Wayne's World activities including Stan Makita's Donut Shop, "Take a Shot at Wayne and Garth" , Two Minutes of Excellent Fame: Don a Wayne or Garth wig, hat, glasses, flannel, and video a line from the movie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago 5 hr Captain Dingdong 2
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan '17 Smita Tripathi 53
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Jan '17 Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan '17 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec '16 lol 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC