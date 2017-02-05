Aurora, Illinois Is Celebrating The 25th Anniversary Of Wayne's World In A Big Way
In fact, Aurora is celebrating Wayne's World for six months straight, starting in February and ending on the fourth of July with the largest mass headbanging session ever- to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody", naturally. The event started off on February 3rd at First Fridays, "a monthly celebration of art, music, and culture" where guests were encouraged to wear their Wayniest and Garthiest attire for some righteous fun, including: Santori Public Library, 101 S. River St., is open with several Wayne's World activities including Stan Makita's Donut Shop, "Take a Shot at Wayne and Garth" , Two Minutes of Excellent Fame: Don a Wayne or Garth wig, hat, glasses, flannel, and video a line from the movie.
