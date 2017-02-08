Aurora gang member resentenced for 1990 murder conviction
Michael A. Luciano, 44, of Mesa, Arizona, and formerly of Aurora was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison for the 1990 murder of 24-year-old Albert Gonzalez of Aurora. Luciano was convicted of first-degree murder Nov. 7, 2008.
