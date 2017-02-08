Aurora gang member resentenced for 19...

Aurora gang member resentenced for 1990 murder conviction

Read more: Daily Herald

Michael A. Luciano, 44, of Mesa, Arizona, and formerly of Aurora was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison for the 1990 murder of 24-year-old Albert Gonzalez of Aurora. Luciano was convicted of first-degree murder Nov. 7, 2008.

