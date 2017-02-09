Aurora business struck by second vehicle in two months
Repairs to an Aurora business after a car struck the building in December were set back Monday when another vehicle came crashing through a glass window. Owners of the Aurora chiropractor business, Pure Health, alerted their patients Monday with a social media post that included photos of the most recent damage to the building on the 2100 block of West Galena Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Mar8209
|55
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan '17
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec '16
|lol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC