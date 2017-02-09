Aurora business struck by second vehi...

Aurora business struck by second vehicle in two months

Repairs to an Aurora business after a car struck the building in December were set back Monday when another vehicle came crashing through a glass window. Owners of the Aurora chiropractor business, Pure Health, alerted their patients Monday with a social media post that included photos of the most recent damage to the building on the 2100 block of West Galena Boulevard.

