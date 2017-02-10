Anderson Animal Shelter expands with North Aurora adoption center
Anderson Animal Shelter's satellite adoption center in North Aurora will have about 15 dogs and puppies and 25 cats and kittens available for adoption. Anderson Animal Shelter's satellite adoption center in North Aurora has cat condos with separate spaces for kitties to comfortably sleep, eat and greet visitors.
