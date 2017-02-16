Additional charges for Aurora area residents arrested after Wisconsin burglary
Additional charges have been filed and bonds have been set for the five Aurora area adults arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a Radio Shack burglary and police pursuit through rural Wisconsin. Three suspects remain at large, and it's "a good possibility" they're also from around Aurora, said Monroe, Wisconsin, Police Chief Frederick Kelley.
