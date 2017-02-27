60-year prison sentence in $1.35 million Aurora heroin bust
An Aurora man convicted of possessing nearly 20 pounds of heroin in one of the largest drug arrests in Kane County history was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday. Modesto Alarcon, 44, was convicted in a December 2016 bench trial before Judge D.J. Tegeler of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and money laundering -- all felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Sun
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Ashley B
|56
|Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10)
|Feb 10
|Jack Mehoff
|28
|i still love you (Sep '15)
|Feb 10
|Jack Mehoff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC