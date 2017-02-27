60-year prison sentence in $1.35 mill...

60-year prison sentence in $1.35 million Aurora heroin bust

An Aurora man convicted of possessing nearly 20 pounds of heroin in one of the largest drug arrests in Kane County history was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday. Modesto Alarcon, 44, was convicted in a December 2016 bench trial before Judge D.J. Tegeler of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and money laundering -- all felonies.

