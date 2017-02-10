5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs
A ski jump competition in Fox River Grove, a musical about a murderous barber in Aurora and an Elvis tribute concert in Rosemont are among the weekend's diverse suburban offerings. Here are five ideas.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10)
|18 hr
|Jack Mehoff
|28
|i still love you (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Jack Mehoff
|2
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|18 hr
|Scooter
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Mar8209
|55
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan '17
|lol
|3
