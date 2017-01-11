'Willy Wonka' hits stage this weekend at Prisco Center

The Fox Valley Park District's Winter Stage production of "Willy Wonka" will be performed Jan. 13-15 at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Tickets are $9 in advance, or $11 at the door.

