'Willy Wonka' hits stage this weekend at Prisco Center
The Fox Valley Park District's Winter Stage production of "Willy Wonka" will be performed Jan. 13-15 at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Tickets are $9 in advance, or $11 at the door.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
