Wheeler appointed GOP Conference Chairman

NORTH AURORA – State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, was appointed to the post of House Republican Conference chairman Dec. 29, a nearly unprecedented recognition for a freshman lawmaker just completing his first term in the Illinois General Assembly, GOP officials announced in a news release. A 25-year small business owner and sixth generation Kendall County resident, Wheeler was first elected in 2014 and reelected in November 2016 to represent the 50th District, which includes potions of Kane and Kendall counties, the release stated.

