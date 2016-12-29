Wheeler appointed GOP Conference Chairman
NORTH AURORA – State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, was appointed to the post of House Republican Conference chairman Dec. 29, a nearly unprecedented recognition for a freshman lawmaker just completing his first term in the Illinois General Assembly, GOP officials announced in a news release. A 25-year small business owner and sixth generation Kendall County resident, Wheeler was first elected in 2014 and reelected in November 2016 to represent the 50th District, which includes potions of Kane and Kendall counties, the release stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|18 hr
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Pissed off
|82
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC