'Wayne's World' Returning to Cinemas for 25th Anniversary

Wayne's World , the 1992 Saturday Night Live spinoff film starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, will return to select cinemas on February 7th and 8th for 25th anniversary screenings. The wacky comedy will feature a pre-recorded, post-film roundtable discussion with director Penelope Spheeris, Rolling Stone movie critic Peter Travers and select cast members, including Tia Carrere and Robert Patrick .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.