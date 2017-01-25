'Wayne's World' Returning to Cinemas for 25th Anniversary
Wayne's World , the 1992 Saturday Night Live spinoff film starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, will return to select cinemas on February 7th and 8th for 25th anniversary screenings. The wacky comedy will feature a pre-recorded, post-film roundtable discussion with director Penelope Spheeris, Rolling Stone movie critic Peter Travers and select cast members, including Tia Carrere and Robert Patrick .
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Jan 17
|Cops know your dr...
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Lotteries Abandon...
|9
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
