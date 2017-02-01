Way! Aurora gets ready to party at First Fridays on Feb. 3

If These Walls Could Talk, 32 S. Stolp Ave., hosts a poster contest for Party On! 25 Years of Wayne's World during First Fridays in downtown Aurora on Feb. 3. Marissa Amoni First Fridays on Feb. 3 kicks off Party On! 25 Years of Wayne's World, a six-month long celebration of the movie's anniversary. First Fridays, a monthly celebration of art, music, and culture invites patrons to dress up as a character from the movie, or to wear a flannel to the evening festivities.

