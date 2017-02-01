Way! Aurora gets ready to party at Fi...

Way! Aurora gets ready to party at First Fridays on Feb. 3

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Herald

If These Walls Could Talk, 32 S. Stolp Ave., hosts a poster contest for Party On! 25 Years of Wayne's World during First Fridays in downtown Aurora on Feb. 3. Marissa Amoni First Fridays on Feb. 3 kicks off Party On! 25 Years of Wayne's World, a six-month long celebration of the movie's anniversary. First Fridays, a monthly celebration of art, music, and culture invites patrons to dress up as a character from the movie, or to wear a flannel to the evening festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI Jan 21 sorry I cheated o... 2
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Jan 3 Lotteries Abandon... 9
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec '16 lol 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC