VNA Friendship Circle to meet Feb. 3 in Aurora
VNA Health Care is starting the VNA Friendship Circle from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at its location at 400 N. Highland Ave. in Aurora. VNA Friendship Circle is a free drop-in program for adults that will meet on the first Friday of the month.
