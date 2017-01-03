Victim in second fatal Aurora shootin...

Victim in second fatal Aurora shooting identified

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

William Radillo, 24, of Aurora, was shot multiple times around 5:15 p.m. Monday near Spring and State streets on the city's near east side. He was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m. Radillo and a second victim, a 33-year-old Aurora man, were near a building on the northwest corner of the intersection when they were approached by two males dressed in dark clothing, police said.

